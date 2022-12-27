Photos: First Look at the Cast of ALL MY SONS at Kentwood Players

Kentwood Players will present Arthur Miller's Tony Award Winning Play ALL MY SONS, directed by Ben Lupejkis, and produced by Alison Boole and Colleen Okida for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Allison Lynn Adams, Christopher Aruffo, Philip Bartolf, Nadine Booth, Patricia Butler, Amelia Fischer, Roy T. Okida, Calvin Picou, Lisa J. Salas, and Shawn K. Summerer.

Arthur Miller's masterpiece ALL MY SONS centers around Joe Keller, a successful manufacturer of WWII essential military supplies, who lives comfortably with his wife, Kate, and son, Chris, in a suburban American neighborhood. They have only one sadness in their lives - the loss of their son, Larry, an American fighter pilot, who went missing in World War II. After three years, Kate still clings to the hope that her son is alive. But Chris would like her to give up that hope because he wants to marry Ann, a long-time neighbor and Larry's former fiancée. And so it begins... to not only unravel the family but the entire neighborhood as well when secrets are revealed.

The production opens January 20 through February 11, 2023, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. There will be one pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, January 21 at 2pm with open seating. Reservations recommended but not required.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All emails and messages will be answered to confirm your ticket order. Discounted Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged. Any available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance. Please note: face masks must be worn while inside the building unless performing onstage.

Metro Train riders can take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, L.A. 90045. Metro riders who show their Metro TAP card when purchasing a full price ticket at the box office will receive a $5 discount.

Photo credit: Gloria Plunkett