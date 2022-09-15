Photos: First Look at The Echo Theater Company's BABE

The Echo Theater Company presents a dark comedy about cultural evolution and the selves we thought we knew. Chris Fields directs the world premiere of Babe by Jessica Goldberg, running September 17 through October 24 at the Echo's home at Atwater Village Theatre. Three Pay-What-You-Previews are set for September 14, 15 and 16.



Abby has been discovering new talent since the '90s, when she became the right hand to A&R ("Artists & Repertoire") legend Gus. Together, they signed big bands, loved, fought and lived hard. It was the best kind of work marriage-at least that's how Abby sees it. That is until Gen Z Kaitlin shows up, hell bent on showing these old rockers it's 2022, and there's a new generation hell-bent on changing the world. Evolve or die. Who goes down?