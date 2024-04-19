Photos: First Look at TARTUFFE at the Laguna Playhouse

Performances will run through Sunday, May 5 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present a transfer production from North Coast Repertory Theatre of their critically-acclaimed production of TARTUFFE, written by Molière, translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur, and directed by Richard Baird.
TARTUFFE began previews on Wednesday, April 17 and will run through Sunday, May 5 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
The cast of TARTUFFE features (in alphabetical order): Kandis Chappell (Eleanor at North Coast Rep) as “Mme. Pernelle,” Shanté Deloach (Film: Honk for Jesus, Triggered) as “Mariane,” Rogelio Douglas III (The Inheritance at Geffen Playhouse) as “Damis,” Bo Foxworth (Measure for Measure, Cloud 9 at Antaeus Theatre Company) as “Orgon,” Katie Karel (Off Broadway; Lucky Duck; The Remarkable Mister Holmes at North Coast Rep) as “Dorine,” Melanie Lora (Many Happy Returns at Laguna Playhouse) as “Elmire,” Kate Rose Reynolds (The Humans at San Diego Repertory) as “Flipote/Police Officer/Laurent,”
Bruce Turk (Broadway; Julie Taymor’s The Green Bird) as “Tartuffe,” Jared Van Heel (Off Broadway; Hamlet, The Awesome 80s Prom) as “Valere/ M. Loyal,” and Christopher M. Williams (Off-Broadway; Rothschild and Sons) as “Cleante.”
Check out all new photos below!
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle
Bruce Turk and Christopher M. Williams
Shanté Deloach, Katie Karel and Jared Van Heel
Katie Karel and Christopher M. Williams
Rogelio Douglas III, Bo Foxworth and Bruce Turk
Katie Karel, Jared Van Heel and Shanté Deloach
Bo Foxworth, Katie Karel, Rogelio Douglas III, Christopher M. Williams, Melanie Lora and Shanté Deloach
Rogelio Douglas III, Christopher M. Williams, Bo Foxworth, Bruce Turk and Kate Rose Reynolds
Melanie Lora, Christopher M. Williams, Rosina Reynolds, Katie Karel, Kate Rose Reynolds, Shanté Deloach and Rogelio Douglas III
Videos