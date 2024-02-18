Photos: First Look at Playwrights' Arena and Los Angeles LGBT Center's THREE

Playwrights’ Arena (Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director), the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights, and Los Angeles LGBT Center (Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx, Artistic Director), the largest provider of services to the LGBTQ+ community in the world, is presenting the world premiere co-production of THREE by Nick Salamone.

Check out production photos below!

THREE, directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera, is a queer meditation on Chekhov’s THREE SISTERS as seen through the prisms of four soul-searching siblings and their extended family in the United States. Although the entire play covers just a little over 5 years of their lives, each act is set in one of four distinct eras: 1946, 1982, 1995 and the present.

The production stars: Robert Almodovar, Eric B. Anthony, Hayden Bishop, Alberto Isaac, Emily Kuroda, James Liebman, Tracey A. Leigh, Rebecca Metz, Rachel Sorsa, and Clay Storseth.

Production team includes: Lily Bartenstein (scenic, projection, prop designs), Matt Richter (lighting design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design), Raul Staggs (casting director), Letitia Chang (stage manager), and Zach Davidson (producer).

It is currently running at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre at 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood 90038 (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard). Underground parking is available.

Regular performances are typically on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 8 PM and Sundays at 7 PM [check website for detailed schedule]. Tickets $20-$39 with select Pay-What-You-Choose seats available at select performances. THREE closes on Monday, March 18, at 8 PM.

For reservations go to www.lalgbtcenter.org/events/.

PHOTO CREDIT: Zev Rose Woolley



