Photos: First Look at MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The production opens tonight, Saturday, January 20 and will run through Sunday, February 11, 2024.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & LIVELY McCABE ENTERTAINMENT, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT, and RIVERSIDE THEATRICALS have released production photos for the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical, MYSTIC PIZZA, based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, book by Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage), arrangements and orchestrations by Carmel Dean (Funny Girl, American Idiot), choreography by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice, Did You See What Walter Paisley Did Today?), musical direction by Kristin Stowell (Songbird), and direction by Casey Hushion (Mean Girls, Clue). 

Check out the photos below!

MYSTIC PIZZA will preview on Friday, January 19 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm; will open on Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm (Press Opening), and will run through Sunday, February 11, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada. 

A new musical you’ll love at first slice!  Based on the classic 1988 Julia Roberts rom-com, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint.  The infectious score features mega-hits of the ’80s and ’90s, from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Addicted to Love,” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Take My Breath Away,” and many, many more!

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The Cast of MYSTIC PIZZA features: Gianna Yanelli as “Josephina (JoJo) Barboza,” Kyra Kennedy as “Katherine (Kat) Arujo,” Krystina Alabado as “Daisy Arujo,” Rayanne Gonzales as “Leona Silvia,” Jordan Friend as “Bill Montijo,” Michael Thomas Grant as “Charles Gordon Windsor, Jr.,” and Chris Cardozo as “Tim Travers.”  The Ensemble features Domo D’dante, Michael James, April Josephine, Louis Pardo, Monika Peña, Alyssa M. Simmons, Jeff Skowron, Jake Swain, and Rachel Wirtz.  Swings are Chachi Delgado and Tayler Mettra.

The Design Team for MYSTIC PIZZA is as follows: Set and Properties Design by Nate Bertone; Lighting Design by Ryan J. O’Gara; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Jennifer Caprio; Hair/Wig/Make-up Design by Kaitlin Yagen; Properties Supervisor Kevin Williams. Tour Booking: Justine Spingler & Magaly Barone, Principals, Columbia Artists Theatricals.                                                                        

Associate Director is Natalie Malotke.  The Casting Director is Julia Flores.  The Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.                                                                                                            

Tickets range from $19 - $90 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.  Group and military discounts are available.  $14 Student Tickets are available.  Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre. 

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet.  Parking is free.

Following the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts engagement, MYSTIC PIZZA will perform from February 15 - February 25 at Center Repertory Company at Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek, California, and will also perform from February 28 – March 3 at the Harris Center, 10 College Parkway in Folsom, California.                      

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California."  This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977.  The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for “Best Season of the Year.”  The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue.  Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.




