Photos: First Look at LIFE SUCKS. at Interact Theatre Company

INTERACT THEATRE COMPANY invites you to laugh, reflect, and explore the universal quest for a fulfilling existence as it presents the Los Angeles premiere of LIFE SUCKS., written by Aaron Posner (Stupid F*#king Bird) and directed by ITC Artistic Director, Barry Heins. Check out all new photos below!

The cast includes John Ross Bowie (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Speechless”), Los Angeles theatre icon Anne Gee Byrd, and Broadway veteran Steve Vinovich. LIFE SUCKS. began previews on Friday, September 22; will open on Saturday, September 30 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, October 29 at 3pm at The Broadwater Main Stage, 1076 Lillian Way in Los Angeles.



In LIFE SUCKS., a bold and inventive reimagining of Anton Chekhov's classic play, Uncle Vanya, Aaron Posner plumbs the quiet chaos of seven people locked together in the bonds of friendship and family as they wrestle with the ridiculous, humiliating vagaries life imposes: unrequited love, the indignities of aging, the insult of mortality, and the eternally flummoxing quest for a meaningful, satisfying existence. Amidst their irrepressible desires and lingering dissatisfactions, this troupe of hapless yet hopeful souls embark on a comedic, heartfelt, and sometimes tumultuous quest, stumbling upon new perspectives that challenge their core beliefs.