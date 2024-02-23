Photos: First Look at John Rubinstein in EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND at Rubicon Theatre

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND, a one-person play starring Tony Award-winner John Rubinstein, is now playing at Rubicon Theatre. The production will run through March 10, 2024, at The Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District. Check out all new photos below!

Fresh from his acclaimed Off-Broadway run, Rubinstein delves deeply into the role of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in this fascinating tour-de-force written by RICHARD HELLESEN and directed by Peter Ellenstein.

Adapted from General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters, EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND offers a candid and thought-provoking perspective on a significant chapter in American history. Set at the President's farm in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania a year after leaving the Oval Office, the play opens in 1962, as the New York Times Magazine releases its inaugural ranking of American Presidents based on greatness. Eisenhower reflects on his life and legacy, recalling pivotal moments, including his Kansas upbringing, distinguished military career, triumphs in World War II, and his two terms as President. The exploration revolves around the qualities and challenges that define greatness in an American President.