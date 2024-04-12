Photos: First Look at HIGH MAINTENANCE at the Road Theatre in North Hollywood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Road Theatre Company is presenting HIGH MAINTENANCE by Peter Ritt and directed by Stan Zimmerman.

HIGH MAINTENANCE began previews on Tuesday, April 9; will open on Friday, April 12 at 8pm; and run through Sunday, May 19.

Check out photos below!

A recently disgraced actor makes her comeback in a production of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House - opposite a robot that could bring about the end of the acting profession. HIGH MAINTENANCE raises questions about the relationship between art and AI, and how the status quo can turn both against each other, but really. it’s just funny. After all, when a robot built to act is “the product of theatre and big tech,” an ego is inevitable.