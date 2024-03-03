Photos: First Look at FOOTLOOSE at The Colony Theatre

The production runs through March 17th.
Footloose is currently running at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA through March 17th. The production is directed by Barry Pearl and choreographed and co-directed by Michelle Elkin. Musical Direction is by Ron Barnett.
Check out photos from the production below!
Footloose opened on Broadway on October 22, 1998, ran for 709 performances, and received four Tony Award nominations, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Musical Score. Now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original film and the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical, Footloose is about the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. Featuring Larry Cedar, Robin DeLano, Brady Fritz, and Kelsey Lee Smith.
Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie
Based on the Original Screenplay by Dean Pitchford
Music by Tom Snow | Lyrics by Dean Pitchford
Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman
Photo Credit: Ashley Erikson
Coby Rogers, Sammy Linkowski, and Noah Heie
Kelsey Lee Smith and Sammy Linkowski
Kelsey Lee Smith and Brady Fritz
Brady Fritz and Lisa Dyson
Whitney Kathleen Vigil
Brady Fritz and Michael Wells
Brady Fritz and Whitney Kathleen Vigil
Brady Fritz and Kelsey Lee Smith
