Photos: First Look at FOOTLOOSE at The Colony Theatre

Footloose is currently running at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA through March 17th. The production is directed by Barry Pearl and choreographed and co-directed by Michelle Elkin. Musical Direction is by Ron Barnett.

Check out photos from the production below!

Footloose opened on Broadway on October 22, 1998, ran for 709 performances, and received four Tony Award nominations, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Musical Score. Now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original film and the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical, Footloose is about the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. Featuring Larry Cedar, Robin DeLano, Brady Fritz, and Kelsey Lee Smith.

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie

Based on the Original Screenplay by Dean Pitchford

Music by Tom Snow | Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman