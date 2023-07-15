Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals

The production runs through Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 2 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 3 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

5-STAR THEATRICALS is presenting the second show of its 2023-2024 season, the nine-time Tony nominated, revised 2013 Broadway version of the impossibly magical musical, CINDERELLA, with new book by Douglas Carter Beane, original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, II, music by Richard Rodgers, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Cheryl Baxter and directed by Yvette Lawrence.  CINDERELLA runs through Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. 

Check out the production photos below!

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.

The Cast of CINDERELLA will feature Camryn Hamm as “Ella,” Tyler Burk as “Topher,” Emily King Brown as “Madame,” Kevin Bailey as “Sebastian,” Regina Fernandez as “Marie,” Sarah Hinrichsen as “Gabrielle,” Kelsie Piini as “Charlotte,” Frankie Zabilka as “Jean-Michel,” and Landen Starkman as “Lord Pinkleton,”

The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Georgia Besnilian, Lucy Bollier, Aaron Camitses, Mary Kate Chapman, Anna Dreslinski, Lila Dunham, Andrew Ge, Kayla Goldsberry, Matthew San Jose, Bruno Kosskoff, Kailyn Leilani,  Sharon Logan, Lauren Lorati, Sammy Linkowski, Rachel McLaughlan, Andreas Pantazis, Luke Pryor, Coby Rogers, Cole Sisser, Joshua Tanenbaum, and Abigail Thompson.

The Design Team of CINDERELLA features: Set provided by Front Row Theatrical; Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Costumes by Tuacahn; Costume Coordinator is Marianne Parker; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez.  The Production Stage Manager is Cameron Turner.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.  For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.     

Ticket prices range from $35 – $90.  For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787).  CINDERELLA performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.  For membership and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Camryn Hamm

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Camryn Hamm and Tyler Matthew Burk

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Kelsie Kiana Piini and Ensemble

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Bruno Koskoff and Kevin Bailey

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Camryn Hamm and Regina A. Fernandez

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Regina A. Fernandez and Camryn Hamm

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Tyler Matthew Burk, Cole Sisser, Mary Kate Chapman, Bruno Koskoff and Landen Starkman

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Landen Starkman and Company

Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals
Aaron Camitses, Camryn Hamm, Luke Pryor and Regina A. Fernandez

 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Achieve Record-B Photo
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Achieve Record-Breaking Season

Discover the extraordinary success of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment as they achieve another record-breaking season.

2
ASMAC to Present Broadway Overtures — Examples & Discussion with Larry Blank and Photo
ASMAC to Present Broadway Overtures — Examples & Discussion with Larry Blank and Jonathan Tunick

American Society of Music Arrangers and Composers will present Broadway Overtures — Examples & Discussion with Larry Blank and Jonathan Tunick.

3
World Premiere of KILL SHELTER to Take The Stage at Theatre of NOTE in August Photo
World Premiere of KILL SHELTER to Take The Stage at Theatre of NOTE in August

Get ready for the world premiere of 'Kill Shelter' at Theatre of NOTE. This compelling drama written by Ashley Rose Wellman delves into themes of choice, autonomy, and power dynamics. Don't miss this highly anticipated production that challenges the easy categorization of its characters and highlights the paths of compassion and empathy.

4
THE DIGNITY CIRCLE at Central Works Extends Run Photo
THE DIGNITY CIRCLE at Central Works Extends Run

The second production of Central Works 2023 Season, Lauren Smerkanich’s THE DIGNITY CIRCLE, is filled with grit and a bit of grift and was developed in the CW Writers Workshop. Lauren Smerkanich’s play has extended through July 30.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mozart Under the Stars on Sept 5th
Hollywood Bowl (9/05-9/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FASO 15th Anniversary Summer Concert
Walt Disney Concert Hall (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
Kirk Douglas Theatre (8/20-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Flea In Her Ear
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (8/11-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves
The Music Center (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
2nd Story Theatre (8/20-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You