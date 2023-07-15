Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals

The production runs through Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre.
POPULAR
5-STAR THEATRICALS is presenting the second show of its 2023-2024 season, the nine-time Tony nominated, revised 2013 Broadway version of the impossibly magical musical, CINDERELLA, with new book by Douglas Carter Beane, original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, II, music by Richard Rodgers, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Cheryl Baxter and directed by Yvette Lawrence. CINDERELLA runs through Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.
Check out the production photos below!
The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.
The Cast of CINDERELLA will feature Camryn Hamm as “Ella,” Tyler Burk as “Topher,” Emily King Brown as “Madame,” Kevin Bailey as “Sebastian,” Regina Fernandez as “Marie,” Sarah Hinrichsen as “Gabrielle,” Kelsie Piini as “Charlotte,” Frankie Zabilka as “Jean-Michel,” and Landen Starkman as “Lord Pinkleton,”
The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Georgia Besnilian, Lucy Bollier, Aaron Camitses, Mary Kate Chapman, Anna Dreslinski, Lila Dunham, Andrew Ge, Kayla Goldsberry, Matthew San Jose, Bruno Kosskoff, Kailyn Leilani, Sharon Logan, Lauren Lorati, Sammy Linkowski, Rachel McLaughlan, Andreas Pantazis, Luke Pryor, Coby Rogers, Cole Sisser, Joshua Tanenbaum, and Abigail Thompson.
The Design Team of CINDERELLA features: Set provided by Front Row Theatrical; Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Costumes by Tuacahn; Costume Coordinator is Marianne Parker; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Cameron Turner.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.
Ticket prices range from $35 – $90. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). CINDERELLA performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. For membership and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit Click Here.
Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin
Camryn Hamm and Tyler Matthew Burk
Kelsie Kiana Piini and Ensemble
Bruno Koskoff and Kevin Bailey
Camryn Hamm and Regina A. Fernandez
Regina A. Fernandez and Camryn Hamm
Tyler Matthew Burk, Cole Sisser, Mary Kate Chapman, Bruno Koskoff and Landen Starkman
Landen Starkman and Company
Aaron Camitses, Camryn Hamm, Luke Pryor and Regina A. Fernandez
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23) CAST
|The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03) CAST
|Mozart Under the Stars on Sept 5th
Hollywood Bowl (9/05-9/05)
|FASO 15th Anniversary Summer Concert
Walt Disney Concert Hall (7/29-7/29)
|Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
|Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
Kirk Douglas Theatre (8/20-9/17)
|A Flea In Her Ear
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (8/11-9/17)
|The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves
The Music Center (7/22-7/22)
|Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
2nd Story Theatre (8/20-8/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You