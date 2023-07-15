Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals

5-STAR THEATRICALS is presenting the second show of its 2023-2024 season, the nine-time Tony nominated, revised 2013 Broadway version of the impossibly magical musical, CINDERELLA, with new book by Douglas Carter Beane, original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, II, music by Richard Rodgers, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Cheryl Baxter and directed by Yvette Lawrence. CINDERELLA runs through Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Check out the production photos below!

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.

The Cast of CINDERELLA will feature Camryn Hamm as “Ella,” Tyler Burk as “Topher,” Emily King Brown as “Madame,” Kevin Bailey as “Sebastian,” Regina Fernandez as “Marie,” Sarah Hinrichsen as “Gabrielle,” Kelsie Piini as “Charlotte,” Frankie Zabilka as “Jean-Michel,” and Landen Starkman as “Lord Pinkleton,”

The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Georgia Besnilian, Lucy Bollier, Aaron Camitses, Mary Kate Chapman, Anna Dreslinski, Lila Dunham, Andrew Ge, Kayla Goldsberry, Matthew San Jose, Bruno Kosskoff, Kailyn Leilani, Sharon Logan, Lauren Lorati, Sammy Linkowski, Rachel McLaughlan, Andreas Pantazis, Luke Pryor, Coby Rogers, Cole Sisser, Joshua Tanenbaum, and Abigail Thompson.

The Design Team of CINDERELLA features: Set provided by Front Row Theatrical; Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Costumes by Tuacahn; Costume Coordinator is Marianne Parker; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Cameron Turner.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.

Ticket prices range from $35 – $90. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). CINDERELLA performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. For membership and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit Click Here.