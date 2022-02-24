Photos: First Look at ASSASSINS From East West Players

East West Players has released production photos from Assassins, which is running from February 17 through March 20, 2022. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by John Weidman, Assassins is directed by East West Players' Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai, and musical direction by Marc Macalintal.

All performances of Assassins are presented at the David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center of the Arts at 120 Judge John Aiso Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 in Little Tokyo.

A darkly comic Tony-award winner that examines the motives of the nine notorious Americans who took their shot at the President of the United States, Assassins is the twelfth Sondheim musical mounted by East West Players in its fifty-six-year history of producing theatre in Los Angeles. This wickedly subversive spectacle explores the national fixation on celebrity and its violent intersection with the American dream.

Tickets may be purchased online at eastwestplayers.org or by calling (323) 609-7006. At time of purchase please mention any wheelchair/accessible seating needs. Student, senior, and group discounts are available. Dates, details, and ticket prices are subject to change.