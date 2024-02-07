Photos: First Look at ARROWHEAD at IAMA Theatre Company

“Arrowhead” by Catya McMullen, a new comedy about love, sexual identity and found family commissioned and produced by IAMA Theatre Company, opens Thursday night at Atwater Village Theatre with director Jenna Worsham at the helm.

Get a first look at photos below!

Gen (Amielynn Abellera) is unexpectedly pregnant. Gen is also a lesbian. Yeah, it’s confusing. So Gen does what any unexpectedly pregnant lesbian with a doe-eyed, (potential) arsonist of a girlfriend (Kathleen Littlefield) must: she goes and throws a secret abortion party at a lake house with her straight friends from college (IAMA artistic director Stefanie Black and ensemble member Kacie Rogers). With the arrival of Gen’s lesbian best friend (Lindsay Coryne) and a few other unexpected visitors (ensemble member Adrián González and Nate Smith)… what could go wrong?

Performances continue through March 4. For more information, go to here.