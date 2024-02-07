Photos: First Look at ARROWHEAD at IAMA Theatre Company

Performances continue through March 4.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

“Arrowhead” by Catya McMullen, a new comedy about love, sexual identity and found family commissioned and produced by IAMA Theatre Company, opens Thursday night at Atwater Village Theatre with director Jenna Worsham at the helm.

Get a first look at photos below!

Gen (Amielynn Abellera) is unexpectedly pregnant. Gen is also a lesbian. Yeah, it’s confusing. So Gen does what any unexpectedly pregnant lesbian with a doe-eyed, (potential) arsonist of a girlfriend (Kathleen Littlefield) must: she goes and throws a secret abortion party at a lake house with her straight friends from college (IAMA artistic director Stefanie Black and ensemble member Kacie Rogers). With the arrival of Gen’s lesbian best friend (Lindsay Coryne) and a few other unexpected visitors (ensemble member Adrián González and Nate Smith)… what could go wrong?

Performances continue through March 4. For more information, go to here.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

Adrian Gonzalez and Nate Smith

Amielynn Abellera and Kathleen Littlefield

Amielynn Abellera and Lindsay Coryne

Amielynn Abellera and Lindsay Coryne

Amielynn Abellera, Stefanie Black and Nate Smith

Amielynn Abellera and Stefanie Black

Kacie Rogers, Amielynn Abellera, Stefanie Black

Amielynn Abellera, Adrian Gonzalez, Kacie Rogers, Lindsay Coryne, Nate Smith

Amielynn Abellera, Kacie Rogers, Lindsay Coryne and Stefanie Black

Amielynn Abellera, Lindsay Coryne, Kacie Rogers and Stefanie Black

Amielynn Abellera, Stefanie Black, Kacie Rogers, Adrian Gonzalez and Nate Smith

Kacie Rogers, Amielynn Abellera, Stefanie Black and Adrian Gonzalez

Kacie Rogers, Amielynn Abellera, Stefanie Black and Adrian Gonzalez

Stefanie Black, Amielynn Abellera, Kacie Rogers

Lindsay Coryne and Nate Smith

Nate Smith and Stefanie Black

Stefanie Black and Adrian Gonzalez




