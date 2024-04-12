Photos: First Look at 'A' TRAIN at Rubicon Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rubicon Theatre continues the company’s 25th Anniversary Season with the West Coast Premiere run of “A” TRAIN, an award-winning play-with-music about a mother’s journey on the autism train. Told with humor, insight and a few choice expletives, “A” TRAIN is written and performed by Broadway veteran ANNIE TORSIGLIERI (Top Girls, Parade and Miss Saigon) and directed by RISA BRAININ, with original music by BRAD CARROLL.

Rubicon’s production of “A” TRAIN began previews April 10 at The Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, 1006 E. Main Street. There will be a Gala Opening on April 13 (also press night).

Opening night tickets include a post-show reception at the theatre with Torsiglieri, the creative team and special guests, and a tax-deductible donation to support Rubicon’s education programs.

During the production of “A” TRAIN, Rubicon will partner with The Art of Autism, a nonprofit which empowers and connects individuals within the autism community through participation in the Arts. Artwork from talented autistic artists will be on display in The Rose Room and downstairs gallery throughout the entire production.

Set against the backdrop of an imagined subway station, “A” TRAIN takes audiences on an exhilarating theatrical ride as the character of Amy struggles to understand why her young son can memorize the names of every subway stop in the correct sequence but doesn’t seem to want to play with his brother. When her son is diagnosed with autism, she tries to understand just what that means and struggles with her preconceptions of what “happiness” looks like. As we travel with Amy on her hilarious and sometimes emotional journey, we meet other parents, family members, educators, medical professionals, and individuals who identify as autistic.

Says Rubicon Artistic Director KARYL LYNN BURNS, “Annie’s courageous performance gives us a visceral sense of what it’s like to be different, or to love someone who is different. She seamlessly weaves together multiple perspectives and provides a powerful and profound experience for us as audience members, filled with unexpected dramatic twists, humor, pathos and song. It’s a true tour-de-force and we are thrilled to share her artistry and talents with our audiences!”