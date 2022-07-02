Photos: First Look At The Opening Night Performance Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

Click Here for More on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The winner of six Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, will begin performances June 29, opens July 1 in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group /Ahmanson Theatre continues through July 31, 2022. The production returns to the Ahmanson following its record-breaking sold-out run in 2018.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson ("Fosse/Verdon"), a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman") and direction by fourtime Tony Award nominee Michael Greif ("Rent," "Next to Normal"). Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

The cast for year four of the Tony Award-winning musical's record-breaking national tour includes Anthony Norman as the title role Evan Hansen, Coleen Sexton as his mother, Heidi Hansen and Lili Thomas as Cynthia Murphy, mother to Zoe and Connor. Pablo Laucerica and Micaela Lamas also join the onstage company as family friend Jared Kleinman and classmate Alana Beck. John Hemphill, Nikhil Saboo and Alaina Anderson all remain with the tour, continuing their roles as Larry Murphy, Connor Murphy and Zoe Murphy respectively.

The cast also includes Jeffrey Cornelius (as the Evan alternate) and understudies Valeria Ceballos, Ian Coursey, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Gillian Jackson Han, Isabel Santiago, Daniel Robert Sulivan, Kelsey Venter and Pierce Wheeler. The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018; it relaunched on December 7, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will visit more than 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada in the 2022/2023 season.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, made an extraordinary debut on the Billboard

200 and entering the chart at number eight - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the five Associate Artistic Directors, Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Tickets for "Dear Evan Hansen" are currently on sale and start at $40. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bank of America is Center Theatre Group's 2021-2022 Season Sponsor. Bank of America believes in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, educate and enrich societies, and create greater cultural understanding. For more than 20 years, the company has supported Center Theatre Group's innovative Education and Community Partnerships programs as well as its world-class productions. Bank of America is also an instrumental supporter in accelerating Center Theatre Group's commitment to becoming an anti-racist, equitable, diverse and inclusive organization.

American Express is the official credit card for Center Theatre Group and the presenting sponsor of the Digital Stage. For the time being, Center Theatre Group will continue to require masks, along with proof of full vaccination, and a government- or education-issued ID at all of our venues. Booster shots are strongly recommended. This is consistent with the commitments we have made with our artists, staff and audiences to ensure their safety.

Per the guidelines set by the CDC, "full vaccination" means that at least 14 days have passed since receiving the final dose of an FDA-authorized or WHO-listed COVID-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated guests, including children or those with a medical or religious reason, must provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours prior to attendance, or a negative rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior. All tests must be administered by a professional. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Center Theatre Group will continue working closely with The Music Center and L.A. County officials to ensure they are following all applicable health and safety protocols. Please note that these health and safety measures are subject to change, at

DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

vaccination, testing and mask requirements is available at CenterTheatreGroup.org/Safety.