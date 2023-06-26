Photos: First Look At TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS At Greenway Court

Based on true accounts, TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS is an interpretive live telling of transgender stories across history.
Celebration Theatre and Greenway Arts Alliance present a limited return engagement of TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS, with a collection of original vignettes directed by Shaan Dasani (he/they). TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS previews on Friday, June 16, will open on Saturday, June 17 at 7pm and perform through Monday, June 26 at the Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles. See photos from the production.
Based on true accounts, TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS is an interpretive live telling of transgender stories across history. A multi-genre experience inclusive of music, poetry, and one-acts, 6 artists of intersectional transgender experience bring their interpretation of these stories to the stage.
Director Shaan Dasani (he/they) comments, “I believe that the beauty of humanity lies in our diversity. When we explore our history, it's a beautiful thing to see that gender expansive people have always been a part of the fabric of society. There is much we can learn from people who dare to live life on their own terms if we're brave enough to listen."
The cast of multi-hyphenate performers cultivated each of their original pieces from available research on personally selected elders a.k.a. “transcestors” they wished to embody. This production is the second year of the series, which debuted to local acclaim at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.
Photo Credit: Tyler Vess
B Alexander
Mallery Jenna Robinson
Felix Garcia
Nicole Delsack
Amir Levi and Nicole Delsack
