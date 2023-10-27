Photos: First Look At SHREK THE MUSICAL At Sutter Street Theatre

Shrek The Musical Jr. brings the entourage to Sutter Street Theatre, featuring book & lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori, direction by Mark Cornfield, music direction by Connie Mockenhaupt, and choreography by Dian Hoel. Running November 4 through November 26.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty Princess who resists her rescue.

Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

Reservations at Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz

Carter Espinosa, Rebecca Semenza, Jasper Mills-Trunnell, Seba Yoke

Jasper Mills-Trunnell, Carter Espinosa, Seba Yoke

Jasper Mills-Trunnell, Seba Yoke