Photos: First Look At RENT At Cupcake Theater
RENT was awarded several Tony Awards in 1996, including Best Musical.
Following a sold a run of "The Little Mermaid", the Cupcake Theater Company is returning to the newly renovated Hollywood Majestic Theater in Hollywood with RENT.
RENT is set in a crumbling lower east side neighborhood in New York City where artists live as squatters. RENT follows Mark as he documents the lives of his bohemian friends as they grapple with disease and poverty.
RENTS's music and lyrics are by Pulitzer Prize-winner Johnathan Larson.
RENT is directed by Brayden Hade with music direction by Dylan Price and choreography by Amy Morgan.
