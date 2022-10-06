Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At RENT At Cupcake Theater

Oct. 06, 2022  

Following a sold a run of "The Little Mermaid", the Cupcake Theater Company is returning to the newly renovated Hollywood Majestic Theater in Hollywood with RENT.

RENT was awarded several Tony Awards in 1996, including Best Musical. RENT is set in a crumbling lower east side neighborhood in New York City where artists live as squatters. RENT follows Mark as he documents the lives of his bohemian friends as they grapple with disease and poverty.

RENTS's music and lyrics are by Pulitzer Prize-winner Johnathan Larson.

RENT is directed by Brayden Hade with music direction by Dylan Price and choreography by Amy Morgan.

Joelle Tshudy and Virginia Vass
Joelle Tshudy and Virginia Vass

Trae Adair
Trae Adair

Joelle Tshudy
Joelle Tshudy

Joelle Tshudy
Joelle Tshudy

Kevin Corte and Tristan J Shuler
Kevin Corte and Tristan J Shuler

Kyra Waters
Kyra Waters

Virginia Vass
Virginia Vass

Natalie Luna
Natalie Luna

Nick Teixera and Natalie Luna
Nick Teixera and Natalie Luna

Nick Teixera
Nick Teixera

Dalton Weaver
Dalton Weaver

Virginia Vass and Jewell Valentin
Virginia Vass and Jewell Valentin

Tristan J Shuler
Tristan J Shuler

Nick Teixera and Natalie Luna
Nick Teixera and Natalie Luna

Finale
Finale

Kyra Waters
Kyra Waters

Angel Company
Angel Company

Natalie Luna and Kyra Waters
Natalie Luna and Kyra Waters

Nikk Alcaraz and Jaquan Solomon
Nikk Alcaraz and Jaquan Solomon

Joelle Tshudy and Jewell Valentin
Joelle Tshudy and Jewell Valentin

Annie Hudson and Caleb Rogers
Annie Hudson and Caleb Rogers

Photos: First Look At RENT At Cupcake Theater

Renee Cohen and Dalton Weaver
Renee Cohen and Dalton Weaver

Jaquan Solomon
Jaquan Solomon

Benny Cast
Benny Cast

Angel Cast
Angel Cast

Renee Cohen and Amber France
Renee Cohen and Amber France

Natalie Luna and Nick Teixera
Natalie Luna and Nick Teixera

Dalton Weaver
Dalton Weaver

Nick Teixera
Nick Teixera

Jeff Blim
Jeff Blim

Nikk Alcaraz
Nikk Alcaraz

Kevin Corte
Kevin Corte

Kyra Waters
Kyra Waters

Jewell Valentin
Jewell Valentin





