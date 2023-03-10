Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Mitch Hara's MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 At The Hudson

Mitch Hara’s hilarious, heart-wrenching, multiple award-winning signature play is directed by Carlyle King.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Boombaby! Productions and the Hudson Theatres opened Mutant Olive 2.0 this week - the newer and even more outrageous version of Mitch Hara's hilarious, heart-wrenching, multiple award-winning signature play, directed by Carlyle King. Check out the photos, below.

Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara's manic, brave, tour-de-force performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a truly cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his soul-sucking childhood, monstrous substance abuse, rampant sex, crashed cars, an out of body experience and a black cape - even as he tries out for his dream role in Hamilton: Unplugged.

Earlier incarnations of Mutant Olive played to sold-out houses and rave reviews at Theatre Row in New York City and at the Beverly Hills Playhouse, Lounge Theatre and the Hudson in Los Angeles. Hara is thrilled to be back for this new ride with some very funny and shocking additions.

"This show is always evolving," he says. "I elevate and change, and so does the experience for both me and the audience."

Performances of Mutant Olive continue every Tuesday at 8 p.m. from March 7 through April 11. All tickets are $20. The Hudson Guild Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to onstage411.com/mutant.

Photo Credit: Sierra M. Scott-Malo

Mitch Hara

Mitch Hara

Mitch Hara

Mitch Hara




ITS ONLY A PLAY Opens March 23 At Theatre 40 Photo
IT'S ONLY A PLAY Opens March 23 At Theatre 40
 It's Only a Play a comedy written by Terrence McNally, directed by Larry Eisenbergm and produced by David Hunt will be presented by Theatre Forty (241 S, Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212).
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse Photo
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse
The Pasadena Playhouse has drawn the curtain on its 2023 Sondheim Celebration with a lush and poignant rendering of SUNDAY. Directed by Sarna Lapine, the production is a west coast remount of her 2017 Broadway revival with an entirely new cast, but with the same technical team.
Registration Now Open for Center Theatre Groups College & Career Fair for the Arts Photo
Registration Now Open for Center Theatre Group's College & Career Fair for the Arts
High school students as well as parents and high school educators are invited to register and attend Center Theatre Group’s College & Career Fair for the Arts.
BroadStage Presents The West Coast Premiere Of LET THE CROWS COME Photo
BroadStage Presents The West Coast Premiere Of LET THE CROWS COME
Evoking mythography and ancestry, Let the Crows Come uses the metaphor of crows as messengers for the living and guides for the departed. In a series of solos/trios, the Indian dance form Bharatanatyam is deconstructed and recontextualized with collaborators Alanna Morris and Berit Ahlgren, who infuse the work with their own traditions of Modern and African Diasporic dance and the Gaga movement from Israel.  

