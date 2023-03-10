Photos: First Look At Mitch Hara's MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 At The Hudson

Boombaby! Productions and the Hudson Theatres opened Mutant Olive 2.0 this week - the newer and even more outrageous version of Mitch Hara's hilarious, heart-wrenching, multiple award-winning signature play, directed by Carlyle King. Check out the photos, below.



Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara's manic, brave, tour-de-force performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a truly cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his soul-sucking childhood, monstrous substance abuse, rampant sex, crashed cars, an out of body experience and a black cape - even as he tries out for his dream role in Hamilton: Unplugged.



Earlier incarnations of Mutant Olive played to sold-out houses and rave reviews at Theatre Row in New York City and at the Beverly Hills Playhouse, Lounge Theatre and the Hudson in Los Angeles. Hara is thrilled to be back for this new ride with some very funny and shocking additions.



"This show is always evolving," he says. "I elevate and change, and so does the experience for both me and the audience."



Performances of Mutant Olive continue every Tuesday at 8 p.m. from March 7 through April 11. All tickets are $20. The Hudson Guild Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to onstage411.com/mutant.