Photos: First Look At BRUSHSTROKE At the Odyssey Theatre

BRUSHSTROKE features Malcolm Barrett, James Urbaniak, and Evangeline Edwards now playing in West Los Angeles.
POPULAR
JEREMY WEIN presents a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, the world premiere of James Urbaniak, Malcolm Barrett, Brendan Hines and Evangeline Edwards starring in BRUSHSTROKE, written by John Ross Bowie, produced by Jeremy Wein, and directed by Casey Stangl.
The Lower East Side, 1956. Marvin (Malcom Barrett), a young art patron with a secret, meets Ted (James Urbaniak), a middle-aged painter with a secret. Enter a world of espionage, abstract expressionism and egg creams in John Ross Bowie’s Cold War comedy thriller BRUSHSTROKE. Based on a story so crazy it has to be (a little bit) true.
BRUSHSTROKE will begin previews on Tuesday, January 23 at 7:30pm; will open on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm (Press Opening) and perform through Sunday, March 3 at 2pm at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles.
Photo Credit: Zoe Tiller
Malcolm Barrett, James Urbaniak, and Evangeline Edwards
Brendan Hines and Malcolm Barrett
Evangeline Edwards and Malcolm Barrett
James Urbaniak, and Malcolm Barrett
Malcolm Barrett and James Urbaniak
Evangeline Edwards and Malcolm Barrett
Evangeline Edwards and Malcolm Barrett
Malcolm Barrett and Evangeline Edwards
