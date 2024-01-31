Photos: First Look At BANKSY AND ME At Theater 68

Kevin Broccoli's follow-up to 'James Franco and Me" explores a meeting with famed street artist Banksy in "Banksy and Me". See photos from the production.

In BANKSY AND ME, Kevin (Tom Sys) is a writer who wants to find out as much as he can about Banksy and gets a fantastic opportunity to meet and interview the legend. Banksy (Derek Santiago), meanwhile, is more interested in having deeper artistic conversations with Kevin, exploring beyond the realm of the mundane and really digging into “what is art?”

Their series of performances at the Theater 68 complex, produced by Two Oceans Theater, left a strong mark on the 99-seat theater community in Los Angeles, answering the question proposed during the show: BANKSY AND ME is art.