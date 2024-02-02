Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE

Set in Vienna in 1938 and in London during the Blitzkrieg, THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE tells the true and inspirational story of Lisa Jura.

Feb. 02, 2024

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC), Santa Barbara’s only professional theater company, presents THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE, a captivating musical journey adapted and directed by Hershey Felder based on the book The Children of Willesden Lane: Beyond the Kindertransport; A Memoir of Music, Love, and Survival by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen. 

THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE previews on Thursday, February 1 at 7:30pm & Friday, February 2 at 8:00pm; opens on Saturday, February 3 at 8:00pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2:00pm at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. 

Set in Vienna in 1938 and in London during the Blitzkrieg, THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE tells the true and inspirational story of Lisa Jura, a young Jewish musician whose dreams are interrupted by the Nazi regime. In this poignant and inspiring one-woman show, Mona Golabek -a world-renowned, Grammy-nominated pianist and the daughter of Lisa Jura - performs some of the world’s most stunning music as she shares her mother’s riveting true story of survival. THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE is infused with hope and the life-affirming power of music. Beloved selections from Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, and Rachmaninoff enhance this captivating story, exemplifying the enduring power of music and resilience of the human spirit.

"A decade ago, shortly after the original production at the Geffen Playhouse closed, I had the pleasure of presenting THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE and, when developing the 2023-24 ETC season, I knew this remarkable story needed to be brought to Santa Barbara," said ETC’s Executive Director, Scott DeVine. "This play is not about the Holocaust.  It’s about hope and survival and, in today’s world, remains amazingly poignant and inspiring. I cannot think of a better location for this moving and intimate performance than the stage of The New Vic Theatre."

Directed by Hershey Felder, the production is a mesmerizing experience for theatergoers of all ages. Golabek's virtuoso piano performance and her heartfelt storytelling transport the audience, offering a unique blend of history, music, and emotion.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm; with added performances on Sunday, February 4 at 7:00pm, Tuesday, February 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, February 10 at 3pm, and Wednesday, February 14 at 2pm. 

Ticket prices range from $40 - $86. All Patrons 35 and under are always $35. Student tickets are $25. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at Click Here. Prices subject to change. 

Photo Credit: Hershey Felder Presents

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE
Mona Golabek

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE
Mona Golabek

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE
Mona Golabek

Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE
Mona Golabek




