Photos: EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Comes To L.A.'s Latino Theater Company Beginning This Weekend

Directed by Miranda González and featuring a libretto arranged by Carlos Cuevas, Evolution of a Sonero delivers a testament to human resilience.
Sonero [noun]: an improvising lead singer in salsa music. Latino Theater Company in association with Chicago's UrbanTheater Company presents the West Coast premiere of Evolution of a Sonero, bringing the streets of the Bronx to The Los Angeles Theatre Center for a limited three-week engagement beginning this Saturday. Get a first look at the photos below.
Hip-hop meets salsa when poet, actor and singer Flaco Navaja, backed by five-piece salsa band "The Razor Blades," creates a love letter to his native Bronx, imbuing it with the charm, rhythm, soul and improvisational spirit of a true sonero.
"The entire show is structured like a salsa song," explains Navaja. "Salsa is a metaphor for my life."
Directed by Miranda González and featuring a libretto arranged by Carlos Cuevas, Evolution of a Sonero delivers a testament to human resilience in a spirited concert theater tribute.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to Click Here.
Photo Credit: Victoria Sanders
|The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)
|Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21) CAST
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com
Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com (9/27-10/31)
|Moose on the Loose
Theatre West (4/14-5/21)
|The Mountaintop
Gil Cates Theater (6/06-7/09)
|West Coast Jewish Theatre Spring Festival of Play Readings
Sinai Temple (4/16-5/21)
|The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
|Karma in a Fishbowl
The Madnani Theater (6/09-6/24)
|Book of Days
Campus Theatre, El Camino College (5/12-5/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW