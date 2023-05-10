Photos: EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Comes To L.A.'s Latino Theater Company Beginning This Weekend

Sonero [noun]: an improvising lead singer in salsa music. Latino Theater Company in association with Chicago's UrbanTheater Company presents the West Coast premiere of Evolution of a Sonero, bringing the streets of the Bronx to The Los Angeles Theatre Center for a limited three-week engagement beginning this Saturday. Get a first look at the photos below.



Hip-hop meets salsa when poet, actor and singer Flaco Navaja, backed by five-piece salsa band "The Razor Blades," creates a love letter to his native Bronx, imbuing it with the charm, rhythm, soul and improvisational spirit of a true sonero.



"The entire show is structured like a salsa song," explains Navaja. "Salsa is a metaphor for my life."



Directed by Miranda González and featuring a libretto arranged by Carlos Cuevas, Evolution of a Sonero delivers a testament to human resilience in a spirited concert theater tribute.



