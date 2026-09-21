Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at the Colony Theatre

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Colony Theatre opened Catch Me If You Can, the musical, on Saturday, September 19. The regular performance schedule is Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through October 18 only. Check out photos below!

Catch Me If You Can premiered on Broadway in 2011 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show has a book by Terrence McNally, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. It is based on the 2002 Dreamworks motion picture. The production is directed by 10-time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, director of The Colony’s 2025 smash hit production of The Wedding Singer. Choreography is by Natalie Iscovich, and Brent Crayon serves as musical director.

The cast features Blake Jenner (Glee, What/If, The Edge of Seventeen), Joe Abraham (The Little Mermaid and Hairspray on Broadway), Kevin Bailey (original Broadway casts of The Lion King and Annie Get Your Gun 1999 revival), Leslie Stevens (original Broadway cast of La Cage Aux Folles and Victor/Victoria on Broadway), Gabbie Adner (Sweeney Todd at La Mirada, Peril in the Alps at Laguna Playhouse), Brad Griffith (Anouilh’s Antigone off-Broadway), and Whitney Kathleen Vigil (The Wedding Singer and Millennials Are Killing Musicals at The Colony). The ensemble includes (in alphabetical order) Leonel Ayala, Matthew Mason Baker, Bella Bilandzija, Luc Clopton, Sophie Liu David, Spencer Del Carmen, Jesse Graham, Anne Hart, Caleb Kocsis, Samantha Lawrence-Mata, Almand Martin Jr., and Lucy Schene.

Scenic design is by Molly Cornell, lighting design is by Luke Moyer, costume design is by Jennifer Deck, sound design is by Robert Arturo Ramirez, projections design is by Gabrieal Griego, properties design is by John McElveney, and wig design is by Leland Stephens. Assistant director is Coby Rogers. Director of operations for The Colony is Brenda Ramirez-Kalcoff, general manager is Matthew Herrmann, and artistic coordinator for The Colony is Katie Woerner. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying, splashy Broadway musical that tells the true story of Frank W. Abagnale, Jr., who runs away from home in search of the glamorous life. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. But when Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl chases Frank to the end … and finds something he never expected.

Photo Credit: Ashley Erikson

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 18 Hrs 45 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming