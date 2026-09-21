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Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at the Colony Theatre

Performances will run through October 18 only.

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The Colony Theatre opened Catch Me If You Can, the musical, on Saturday, September 19. The regular performance schedule is Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through October 18 only. Check out photos below!

Catch Me If You Can premiered on Broadway in 2011 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show has a book by Terrence McNally, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. It is based on the 2002 Dreamworks motion picture. The production is directed by 10-time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, director of The Colony’s 2025 smash hit production of The Wedding Singer. Choreography is by Natalie Iscovich, and Brent Crayon serves as musical director.

The cast features Blake Jenner (Glee, What/If, The Edge of Seventeen), Joe Abraham (The Little Mermaid and Hairspray on Broadway), Kevin Bailey (original Broadway casts of The Lion King and Annie Get Your Gun 1999 revival), Leslie Stevens (original Broadway cast of La Cage Aux Folles and Victor/Victoria on Broadway), Gabbie Adner (Sweeney Todd at La Mirada, Peril in the Alps at Laguna Playhouse), Brad Griffith (Anouilh’s Antigone off-Broadway), and Whitney Kathleen Vigil (The Wedding Singer and Millennials Are Killing Musicals at The Colony). The ensemble includes (in alphabetical order) Leonel Ayala, Matthew Mason Baker, Bella Bilandzija, Luc Clopton, Sophie Liu David, Spencer Del Carmen, Jesse Graham, Anne Hart, Caleb Kocsis, Samantha Lawrence-Mata, Almand Martin Jr., and Lucy Schene.

Scenic design is by Molly Cornell, lighting design is by Luke Moyer, costume design is by Jennifer Deck, sound design is by Robert Arturo Ramirez, projections design is by Gabrieal Griego, properties design is by John McElveney, and wig design is by Leland Stephens. Assistant director is Coby Rogers. Director of operations for The Colony is Brenda Ramirez-Kalcoff, general manager is Matthew Herrmann, and artistic coordinator for The Colony is Katie Woerner. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying, splashy Broadway musical that tells the true story of Frank W. Abagnale, Jr., who runs away from home in search of the glamorous life. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. But when Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl chases Frank to the end … and finds something he never expected.

Photo Credit: Ashley Erikson

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at the Colony Theatre — photo 1 of 10


Kevin Bailey, Blake Jenner

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Blake Jenner, Joe Abraham

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at the Colony Theatre — photo 3 of 10


Blake Jenner and company

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at the Colony Theatre — photo 4 of 10


Blake Jenner, Joe Abraham

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at the Colony Theatre — photo 5 of 10


Company

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at the Colony Theatre — photo 6 of 10


Blake Jenner, Gabbie Adner

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Brad Griffith, Luc Clopton, Leonel Ayala, Blake Jenner, Jesse Graham

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at the Colony Theatre — photo 8 of 10


Blake Jenner, Joe Abraham

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Gabbie Adner, Blake Jenner

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Spencer Del Carmen, Luc Clopton, Joe Abraham, Jesse Graham, Leonel Ayala

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Catch Me If You Can
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