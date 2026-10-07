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Photos: Brian McDonald in BUYER & CELLAR at Ensemble Theatre Company

The solo comedy takes audiences to Barbra Streisand's legendary Malibu mansion and its underground shops.

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Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is opening its 48th 'CALIFORNIA HERE AND NOW' season with a trip to the Malibu mansion of the legendary Barbra Streisand and the various shops in her home's underground mall in the wildly popular, BUYER & CELLAR. The production is written by Jonathan Tolins, directed by Jamie Torcellini, and stars ETC's very own Artistic Associate Brian McDonald. See photos!

Brian McDonald reprises his award-winning performance as Alex, an out-of-work actor, who lands the strangest gig of his life: working in the private shopping mall that Barbra Streisand built in the basement of her Malibu estate. As he tends to the antique doll shop, gift wrapping station, and frozen yogurt counter in the deserted mall, his only customer is Barbra herself.

What begins as a surreal job becomes an unexpected friendship as Alex navigates the absurd reality of playing shopkeeper to one of the world's biggest stars. Jonathan Tolins' solo comedy is a witty, warm, and wonderfully theatrical meditation on celebrity, consumerism, and the price of living in someone else's fantasy.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar


Photo Credit: Loren Haar


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