Photos: Ashlee Simpson Ross Attends WILD CHILD World Premiere at the Laguna Playhouse

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Pop star Ashlee Simpson Ross made an appearance at the WILD CHILD World Premiere at the Laguna Playhouse. Ashlee Simpson Ross spoke on a post-opening panel hosted by The Breathe Project and WILD CHILD creator Denise Vohra, along with artists Veronica Swift and Mela Lee who performed at the Opening Weekend Afterglow event. Check out the photos below!

Wild Child is a pop-driven musical adventure about connection, belonging, and the transformative power of the natural world. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of a wilderness therapy program in northern Utah, Wild Child tells the story of an unlikely friendship that develops between two troubled teens, Rina and Darin, who are forced out of their digital-age comfort zones and into the great outdoors. Side-splitting and heartbreaking, but ultimately life-affirming, this new musical invites audiences of all ages to “Stay Wild.”

Under the direction of John Simpkins, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Amanda Angeles, Davide Costa, Gabby Dahlen, Chad Doreck, Matthew Fedorek, Salima Gangani, Jennifer Noble, Yana Perrault, Brian Whitehill and Jacob Zelonky. Understudies in the production are Tim Frangos, Lielle Kaidar, Grace Sadar and Clayton Michael Waller.

Wild Child has book and lyrics by Dan Marshall and music by Julianne Wick Davis, an award-winning composer and a Jonathan Larson Award-and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award recipient. Scenic design is by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Alex Jaeger, co-lighting and projections by Nathan Scheuer and Cat Wilson and sound design by Eric Backus. Rai Feltmann is props supervisor. Musical direction is by Noah Landis, Associate Music Director is Ryan O’Connell and Choreography is by Trent Soyster.

The production will run through October 4th.

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