MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 25th Anniversary Tour to Open at Laguna Playhouse

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Laguna Playhouse has announced the summer engagement of the 25th Anniversary Production of the hit Menopause The Musical. The musical comedy will be presented from July 14th through July 26th at the Playhouse (606 Laguna Canyon Road).

Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through 25 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.

The book and lyrics are by Jeanie Linders. The creative team includes director Seth Greenleaf, Music Supervisor and Additional Arrangements Alan J. Plado, Assistant Director Kim Samari, Choreography Supervisor Teri Adams and Assistant Music Supervisor Roberta B. Wall. Columbia Artists Theatricals represents the production and the producers are GFOUR Productions.

The cast stars:

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage”. It's the Hilarious Celebration and The Change!

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, playwright Jeanie Linders created the show to celebrate women at every stage of “The Change”. The laughter-filled 90 minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The original Menopause The Musical debuted in Orlando, Florida, and ran Off-Broadway for four years followed by a U.S. National Tour that is still running today. It opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Strip. Beloved for 25 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide and has been translated into nine languages.

Laguna Playhouse launches the 25th Anniversary Tour of Menopause The Musical as the team invites audiences-both new and returning-to join the party that celebrates you, changes lives, sparks conversations and - like its sisterhood - shows no signs of slowing down. Get your tickets now.

www.MenopauseTheMusical.com

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