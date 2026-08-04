WILD CHILD World Premiere Casting Set at Laguna Playhouse

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Laguna Playhouse has announced the complete cast for the World Premiere of Wild Child, the bold new musical that launches the 2026-2027 season. Previews are set to begin on Wednesday, September 9th in advance of a Saturday, September 12th opening. The production will run through October 4th. Wild Child is produced in association with The Breathe Project.

Wild Child is a contemporary, pop-driven musical about connection, belonging, and the transformative power of the natural world. Set against a backdrop of a wilderness therapy program in Northern Utah, Wild Child tells the story of an unlikely friendship that develops between two troubled teens, Rina and Darin, who are forced out of their digital-age comfort zones and into the great outdoors. Side-splitting and heartbreaking, but ultimately life-affirming, this new musical invites audiences to “Stay Wild!”.

Under the direction of John Simpkins, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Amanda Angeles, Davide Costa, Gabby Dahlen, Chad Doreck, Matthew Fedorek, Salima Gangani, Jennifer Noble, Yana Perrault, Brian Whitehill and Jacob Zelonky. Understudies in the production are Tim Frangos, Lielle Kaidar, Grace Sadar and Clayton Michael Waller.

Wild Child has book and lyrics by Dan Marshall and music by Julianne Wick Davis, an award-winning composer and a Jonathan Larson Award-and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award recipient.

Scenic design is by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Alex Jaeger, co-lighting and projections by Nathan Scheuer and Cat Wilson and sound design by Eric Backus. Rai Feltmann is props supervisor. Musical direction is by Noah Landis, Associate Music Director is Ryan O'Connell and Choreography is by Trent Soyster.

Phil Gold is Production Stage Manager with Lauren Buangan serving as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting Director is Michael Donovan with Geoff Josselson serving as Additional NY Casting.

Laguna Playhouse's Managing Director Adele Adkins said “At Laguna Playhouse, producing new work is central to our mission. Wild Child is exactly the kind of bold, original work we are proud to champion. It explores themes that are deeply relevant to the world we live in today while telling a profoundly human story that transcends generations. It is a beautiful, emotionally moving work that invites audiences to reflect, connect, and leave the theater feeling inspired and uplifted. We believe Wild Child will resonate with audiences of all ages and remind us of the hope, resilience and humanity we all share.” With Wild Child, we welcome you to our new season and hope to see you at the Playhouse.



Photo Credit: Jesus Christ Superstar

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