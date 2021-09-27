Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Arroyo Repertory Theatre Unveils Its New Mural

The mural includes depictions of performing singers as well as roses and peacocks (for which the area is well-known).

Sep. 27, 2021  

Arroyo Repertory Theatre uveiled its new mural at Porticos Art Space, 2033 E. Washington Ave., Pasadena, CA on September 25, 2021.

Pasadena-born artist Ian Schuler painted the mural. Musical acts at the well-attended unveiling included Rusty Tinder and Nick Crow. Tacos and food were provided by Nato of Highland Park, CA.

Photo Credit: Keira Wight.

Artist: Ian Schuler

Ian Schuler

Ian Schuler

Artist Ian Schuler and Arroyo Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Jude Lucas

Guests at mural unveiling event.

Musicians Rusty Tinder and Mike Cionni

Musician Nick Crow with friends Laurie Cuerington and Courtney Cuccissi


