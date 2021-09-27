Photos: Arroyo Repertory Theatre Unveils Its New Mural

Arroyo Repertory Theatre uveiled its new mural at Porticos Art Space, 2033 E. Washington Ave., Pasadena, CA on September 25, 2021.

Pasadena-born artist Ian Schuler painted the mural. Musical acts at the well-attended unveiling included Rusty Tinder and Nick Crow. Tacos and food were provided by Nato of Highland Park, CA.

The mural includes depictions of performing singers as well as roses and peacocks (for which the area is well-known).

Arroyo Repertory Theatre (A.R.T.) uveiled its new mural at Porticos Art Space, 2033 E. Washington Ave., Pasadena, CA on September 25, 2021.

Photo Credit: Keira Wight.