Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020

Jun. 21, 2019  

"Lincoln 2020," a sharp, interactive political comedy that satirizes our current political situation without ever using the T-word, premiering June 6th as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Like a lot of people today, campaign manager Tess Baker is sick of politics. She's just about ready to throw in the towel when somebody wakes up a candidate she can work with - Abraham Lincoln. Will he be a good President in 2020 America? Will he even win? You decide! That's right, the play has two endings and your vote counts!

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5843.

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Allie Leonard and Tim Kopacz

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Allie Leonard, Amandla Bearden, Tim Kopacz, Monique Gelineau, Rebecca Knowles

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Rebecca Knowles, Amandla Bearden, Monique Gelineau, Allie Leonard, Tim Kopacz

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Rebecca Knowles and Tim Kopacz

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Dan Torson, Kristen Cook, Adam Gentzler, Allie Leonard

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Dan Torson, Tim Kopacz, and Allie Leonard

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Adam Gentzler, Patrick Censoplano, Rebecca Knowles, Monique Gelineau, Amandla Bearden, Allie Leonard, Tim Kopacz

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Eric Delgado

Photo Flash: World Premiere Of Interactive Political Comedy LINCOLN 2020
Adam Gentzler and Dan Torson



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE RAT MENTALIST Comes to Hollywood Fringe
  • Eight New Fifteen Minute Musicals From New Musicals Inc. To Premiere In Hollywood
  • 2019 Annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival Announced
  • NMI Presents Elise Dewsberry In One-Woman Fundraiser Performance, June 23
  • NATAS Announces The Passing Of Linda Giannecchini
  • Photo Flash: Kentwood Players Opens BLITHE SPIRIT July 19

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup