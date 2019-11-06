Photo Flash: Wisdome.LA Brings Iconic Rock Concepts in 360 VR For Pink Floyd & Grateful Dead Fans

Calling all Pink Floyd & Jerry Garcia fans! Wisdome LA, the immersive, entertainment art park in DTLA, is hosting live experiential performances dedicated to these iconic bands like you've never seen before!

Dark Side of the Dome, Nov. 7-8 -- See Think:EXP bring together members of Pink Floyd, Jane's Addiction, Kid Rock and Fishbone to play Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" live in a 360-degree dome. This mind-bending experience will take you back to Pink Floyd days with state of the art technology, customized visuals, lasers, 3D sound, live painters and performers. THINK:EXP is music and experiential technology troupe a 10-piece band which includes world renown musicians: Scott Page from Pink Floyd Roberta Freeman from Pink Floyd

Stephen Perkins from Jane's Addiction

Kenny Olson from Kid Rock/ Hendrix Experience

Norwood Fisher from Fishbone



Dead in the Dome, Nov. 9-10 -- Join Melvin Seals & JGB as they celebrate Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead with an immersive exploration of the music and art of Jerry Garcia. Join us for live performances in a 360-degree dome with popping custom visuals of Jerry's art, with special guests DJ Logic and guitar wizard Steve Kimock.

Acclaimed experiential theme park, Wisdome.LA will host a four-night festival of live, immersive musical experiences dedicated to Pink Floyd's iconic album, 'Dark Side Of The Moon', and to the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead from November 7th-10th.

On November 7th and 8th, the popular, new, full-dome music and art venue in the Downtown LA Arts District transforms into a 360-degree virtual reality experience for "Dark Side Of the Dome ft. Think:EXP," combining musical art and eye-popping visuals with 3D sound, as an all-star band plays Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side Of The Moon' album in its entirety.

THINK:EXP is a 10-piece band comprised of world-renowned musicians, including Pink Floyd's own Scott Page and Roberta Freeman, as well as Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Kenny Olson ( Kid Rock /Hendrix Experience), and Norwood Fisher (Fishbone), who will give attendees an all-new, mind-bending live experience using astounding 3D visuals including the work of visionary artist, Android Jones.

The festival will continue on November 9th and 10th with a Wisdome LA and Kentyah joint production of the 2nd installment of the wildly successful "Dead In The Dome" ft, Melvin Seals & JGB (formerly the Jerry Garcia Band), Steve Kimock and DJ Logic, celebrating the music and art of Jerry Garcia in 360-degree live concert experience.

Dead In the Dome will feature world-class jams in an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience, replete with mind-blowing VR quality visuals of Jerry Garcia's original art, art by Android Jones, and a Shakedown Street, with vendors, food, and more.

Comprised of Melvin Seals, John Kadlecik, John-Paul McLean, Pete Lavezzoli, and Lady Chi & Mary-eL, Melvin Seals & JGB will be joined by special guests Steve Kimock and DJ Logic on both nights.

Guests are encouraged to come as early as 5 p.m. to experience Samskara Exhibition by Android Jones. The immersive art exhibition evokes life's evolving journey and its impactful flow of actions, ideas, choices, and emotions. Floyd and Dead tickets include entry to both the art exhibition and themed show.

