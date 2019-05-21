Photo Flash: Vibrant Emotional Health Hosts 27th Gala

Vibrant Emotional Health hosted their 27th Annual Gala, last night - Share. Connect. Heal. - which raised over $600,000 in support of its efforts to promote mental and emotional well-being for all. The evening honored ABC's "A Million Little Things," represented by cast members James Roday and Stephanie Szostak, for its powerful portrayal of a group of friends who support one another and find healing after one of their close friends dies of suicide.

Creator DJ Nash sent a video to accept the honor on behalf of the show. Charles P. Fitzgerald, Founder and Senior Partner of V3 Capital Management, L.P., was also honored for his dedicated service and generous philanthropy to Vibrant and the mental health community.

Hosted by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent and Author of Life After Suicide, the evening featured a live auction as well as a heartfelt performance by Gloria Reuben. Other special guests included Dana Ashbrookand "The Bold Type" cast members Alexis Floyd and Luca James Lee.

For 50 years, Vibrant Emotional Health has been at the forefront of promoting emotional well-being for all people. Vibrant works with individuals and families to help them achieve mental and emotional wellbeing. Vibrant administers the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, NYC Well and other crisis intervention services across the country.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Vibrant





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You