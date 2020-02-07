Photo Flash: The 6th Act Presents the World Premiere of THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

THE 6th ACT presents a world premiere comedy, a heartfelt love letter to all things 99-seat theatre, THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY, written by Matthew Leavitt (The Boomerang Effect) and directed by Joel Zwick ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Serrano The Musical). THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY will open on Friday, February 7 at 8pm and run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd. in Hollywood.

See photos below!

THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY earnestly and hilariously exposes the trials and tribulations of doing intimate theatre in Los Angeles. Through a fictional down-and-out Shakespeare company in Hollywood, this play examines the significance (and insignificance) of doing 99-seat theatre for little-to-no pay, when there are more people on stage than in the audience, in a town obsessed with film and television. Can art have meaning if it fails to connect to an audience, and likewise can our lives have meaning if we fail to connect with each other?

THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY will open on Friday, February 7 at 8pm and run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.

Ticket prices are $35.

For tickets, please visit https://fivedollarshakespeare.eventbrite.com





