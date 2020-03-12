Photo Flash: TAMING THE LION to Begin Performances at Theatre 40

Taming the Lion will have it's world premiere engagement at Theatre 40! It is written by Jack Rushen, directed by Melanie MacQueen and produced by David Hunt Stafford for Theatre Forty.

WHERE: Theatre 40, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

WHEN: March 12- April 12, 2020. Thurs.- Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 2:00. The performance on Friday, March 13 will begin at 7 p.m.

ADMISSION: $35.

RESERVATIONS: (310) 364-0535.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.theatre40.org

Photo Credit: Amir Kojoory

Jean Mackie, Marie Broderick

Jeffrey Winner, Marie Broderick

Jeffrey Winner, Jean Mackie

Jeffrey Winner, Kevin Dulude

Marie Broderick, Landon Beatty

Niko Boles, Landon Beatty

Landon Beatty, Niko Boles




