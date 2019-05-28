Photo Flash: Stars Come Out For BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW Opening At The Odyssey Theatre
Christopher Sepulveda and 3Gems Productions opened "Be A Good Little Widow" by Bekah Brunstetter this weekend at The Odyssey Theatre in West LA. Directed by Brandon Baer the cast includes Sandy Bainum, Sterling Knight, Khylin Rhambo and Adrienne Visnic.
The design team includes Pete Hickok (scenic design), Matthew Denman (lighting design), Allison Dillard (costume design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design) and Michael O'Hara (properties design). The production stage manager is Jamie Salinger.
A sad comedy about loss and longing from Peabody Award-winning Writer/Producer of NBC's Hit THIS IS US, "Be A Good Little Widow" tells the story of young newlywed Melody who has never been to a funeral - until her husband dies in a plane crash. Expected to instantly assume proper widowhood, Melody is left to wonder, what's the right way to grieve? Fortunately, her mother-in-law is a professional. Widow, that is. Under ! her guidance, Melody must try her best to be a good little widow.
Limited run through June 9th at The Odyssey Theatre (2055 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025).
Photo Credit: Ryan Orange
Ayla Kell, cast member Sterling Knight, Spencer Locke, Chris Mason
Director Brandon Baer with cast members Khylin Rhambo and Adrienne Visnic
Brielle Barbusca, Cameron Palatas, Alexa Losey
Cameron Fuller with Director Brandon Baer and Co-Producer Sterling Beaumon
Chris Galya, Heather Catania
ChristIan Weissmann, Brenna Damico
ChristIan Weissmann, Brenna Damico, Paris Berelc, Sterling Beaumon, Alexa Losey, Brielle Barbusca, Cameron Fuller, Cameron Palatas, Luke Benward (front)
ChristIan Weissmann, Brenna Damico, Sterling Beaumon, Paris Berelc, Luke Benward
Denise Grayson with Producer Christopher Sepulveda
Cast member Sandy Bainum with Steven Stanley
Co-producer Sterling Beaumon with Brenna Damico, ChristIan Weissmann, Paris Berelc