Photo Flash: PETER PAN & TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, Executive Director Ellen Richard and Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) presents Lythgoe Family Panto's PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS,
Starring LINCOLN CLAUSS (Broadway's Bat Out of Hell) will star as "Peter Pan," DAKOTA LOTUS (Disney's "Coop & Cami Ask The World") will star as "John Darling, " BRYCE CHARLES (Pasadena Playhouse Ragtime, The Book of Mormon) will star as "Wendy Darling," BEN GIROUX ("Back to the 90s," Nickelodeon's "Henry Danger") will star as "Smee" and CLARICE ORDAZ ("So You Think You Can Dance") will star as "Tiger Lily" in
Written by Kris Lythgoe, with choreography by Kitty McNamee, musical direction by Doug Peck and directed by BT McNicholl. They will join the previously announced TV and Broadway actor John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld," "Dancing with the Stars," Broadway's Chicago) starring as "Captain Hook" and Ashley Argota (Laguna Playhouse Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose) starring as "Tinker Bell."
PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS will begin performances on Wednesday, December 4 and run through Sunday, December 29, 2019 with a press opening on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Casting is led by LFP Producer Becky Lythgoe.
Photo Credit: Cathy Cunningham
