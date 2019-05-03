Photo Flash: Oceanside Theatre Company Presents MAN OF LA MANCHA

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Brooks finishes their 2018/29 Season with MAN OF LA MANCHA from May 3-26, 2019. Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Artistic Director of OTC and MAN OF LA MANCHA Director, Ted Leib, shared "MAN OF LA MANCHA has long been one of my favorite musicals and is a beautiful way to wrap up this Season at OTC. It is a hauntingly powerful piece that allows audiences to explore every range of emotion. Bringing a musical this size to a stage is a wonderfully enormous task - and I am thankful to collaborate with such a talented and committed cast and team to share this classic musical masterpiece with the San Diego community."

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' seventeenth-century masterpiece Don Quixote, MAN OF LA MANCHA is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Powerful, brutal, hilarious and heartbreaking, MAN OF LA MANCHA celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. The celebrated score includes The Impossible Dream, I, Don Quixote, Dulcinea, I Really Like Him, Little Bird and To Each His Dulcinea.

Ticket prices range from $19-$34 and can be purchased online at www.oceansidetheatre.org.

