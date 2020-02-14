Photo Flash: Kentwood Players Presents VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE

Kentwood Players, one of the longest continuously operating Los Angeles theater groups, continues to celebrate its 70th Anniversary Year by presenting VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, a comedy by Christopher Durang, opening Friday, March 13 and continuing through Saturday, April 18, 2020 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Los Angeles, CA 90045, home of the Kentwood Players, voted the #1 Live Theater Group on the Westside in 2019 by readers of the Argonaut newspaper.

This is a non-equity/non-paid production directed by Susan Stangl, produced by Alison Boole and Myron Klafter for Kentwood Players by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The cast features Chris Morrison (Vanya), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Sarilee Kahn (Masha), Giovanni Navarro (Spike), Cherinda Kincherlow (Cassandra) and McKenna Goodman (Nina).

Christopher Durang's hilarious comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE received multiple theatrical honors, including the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013. Set in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Vanya and his adopted sister Sonia live a quiet life in the farmhouse where they grew up and cared for their elderly parents, while mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with her young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. With wit and absurdity, the toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking, and age combine into a laugh-out-loud comedy that will tickle your funny bone and stimulate your mind.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors, students and servicemen. To purchase tickets, please email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. A limited number of tickets are available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and You Tube.

To meet the VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE production team and learn more about Kentwood Players, the public is invited to attend our general membership meetings, which are free and held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 pm at the Westchester Playhouse located two blocks west of the San Diego Freeway and two blocks north of Manchester at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045.

Photo Credit: Gloria Plunkett





