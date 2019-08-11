Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For (mostly)musicals' DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

Are you ready for a DOGGONE good time? (mostly)musicals returns on 8.12.19 at 7:30pm, for a hot SUMMER night of UNLEASHED entertainment: DOG DAYS of Summer! There's alpha dog Gregory Nabours at the piano, the open mic afterparty hosted by the FETCHING Emily Clark, and a PACK of talented performers just in time for the dog days of summer!

We are extra-excited to welcome TOP DOGS Jason Michael Snow (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON, SOUTH PACIFIC, TV: "Black Monday", "Special") and Caitlin Gallogly (Rockwell's UMPO Series, off B'way: ON A CLEAR DAY, TV: "South Park")

Of course, we've COLLARed mmLA favorites including Sharon McNight (Tony Award nominee, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), Amanda Kruger (UMPO: A League of Their Own), EK Dagenfield (UMPO MEAN GIRLS), Emily Clark ("Stealing Focus"), Jonny Lee Jr., (GOLD MOUNTAIN), Justin Anthony Long (MUTT HOUSE), Miatta Lebile (ACCIDENTAL JOY), Michael Scott Harris (national tour: PHANTOM), and Randy Guiaya (NEXT TO NORMAL at East West Players) - and we've ADOPTED some first-timers including Benai Alicia Boyd (world premiere: BRONCO BILLY), Natalie Wachen (off B'way: HAMILTON MIXTAPE, RENT, TV: "Boardwalk Empire") Omer Shàish (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), and Patrick Boylan ("Sunny Family Cult").

Scroll down to see photos of them in action!

And if you're PANTING to take the stage, you can do that at the open mic afterparty, hosted by Emily Clark - get there early to sign up!

Tickets are $20 general admission and $30 VIP and available at https://tinyurl.com/mmLA-DOGDAYS. (FETCH yours now, there will be a $10 surcharge on tickets purchased on the day of the show.) Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm. Enjoy a HOT night with a cold drink in Vitello's air conditioning!

Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

For more information, visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com, or follow us on FB, YouTube, IG, and Twitter @ mostlymusicals!

Photo Credit: Amy Francis Schott





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You