Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading

Jul. 24, 2019  

Center Theatre Group and MPTF hosted a benefit reading of "Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood" starring Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on the evening of Monday, July 22 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

The play's titular namesakes were in attendance for the event as well as the whole Center Theatre Group team! See photos from the event below.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Culver City Council Member Daniel Lee and Culver City Manager John Nachbar

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Board Member Aliza Guren and Marc Guren

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Host Committee Members Jack Simon and Maggy Simon

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
, Denise Colletta and City National Bank CEO Kelly Coffey

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Director of Institutional Advancement Yvonne Bell and Annette Blum

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Andrea Sonnenberg and Center Theatre Group Board Member Glenn Sonnenberg

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Board Member Amy Forbes and Andrew Murr

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Host Committee Members Leah Bishop and Gary Yale

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells and Karim Sahli

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Kelly Lynch

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Board Member and Event Co-Chair Patricia Glaser

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Cameron Douglas

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Viviane Thibes and Cameron Douglas

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Board Member Emeritus Harold Applebaum, Betsy Applebaum and Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Diana Buckhantz, Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker and actor Blair Baker

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Host Committee Members Melina Esrailian and Eric Esrailian

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
President / CEO of MPTF Bob Beitcher and Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells and Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Event Co-Chair Sam Mudie and Center Theatre Group Board Member and Event Co-Chair Patricia Glaser with Host Committee Members Melina Esrailian and Eric Esrailian

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Event Co-Chairs Marilyn Katzenberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Board Member and Event Co-Chair Robert Greenblatt

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman and Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman and Josh Clapper

Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Anne Douglas, Deborra-Lee Furness, Kirk Douglas and Hugh Jackman



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Buck Creek Players Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
  • The Golden Gays NYC Present, HOT FLASHBACKS! Indianapolis Debut
  • BIG RIVER Flows Into The Round Barn Theatre
  • Laura Osnes, Melissa Manchester Among Star Mentors At Feinstein's Songbook Academy

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup