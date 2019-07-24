Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Lead Center Theatre Group Benefit Reading
Center Theatre Group and MPTF hosted a benefit reading of "Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood" starring Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on the evening of Monday, July 22 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.
The play's titular namesakes were in attendance for the event as well as the whole Center Theatre Group team! See photos from the event below.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Culver City Council Member Daniel Lee and Culver City Manager John Nachbar
Center Theatre Group Board Member Aliza Guren and Marc Guren
Host Committee Members Jack Simon and Maggy Simon
, Denise Colletta and City National Bank CEO Kelly Coffey
Center Theatre Group Director of Institutional Advancement Yvonne Bell and Annette Blum
Andrea Sonnenberg and Center Theatre Group Board Member Glenn Sonnenberg
Center Theatre Group Board Member Amy Forbes and Andrew Murr
Host Committee Members Leah Bishop and Gary Yale
Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells and Karim Sahli
Center Theatre Group Board Member and Event Co-Chair Patricia Glaser
Cameron Douglas
Viviane Thibes and Cameron Douglas
Center Theatre Group Board Member Emeritus Harold Applebaum, Betsy Applebaum and Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie
Diana Buckhantz, Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker and actor Blair Baker
Host Committee Members Melina Esrailian and Eric Esrailian
President / CEO of MPTF Bob Beitcher and Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells and Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells
Event Co-Chair Sam Mudie and Center Theatre Group Board Member and Event Co-Chair Patricia Glaser with Host Committee Members Melina Esrailian and Eric Esrailian
Event Co-Chairs Marilyn Katzenberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg
Center Theatre Group Board Member and Event Co-Chair Robert Greenblatt
Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman and Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman and Josh Clapper
Anne Douglas, Deborra-Lee Furness, Kirk Douglas and Hugh Jackman