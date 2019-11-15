Photo Flash: GROWING GILLS TO DROWN IN THE DESERT At Loft Ensemble

Two adults are born into an existence where they must face feelings of inferiority, existential dread, ping pong, and life as a fish in what may or may not be a basement.

Featuring (in alphabetical order) Andrew Cottrell, Marc Leclerc, Kristian Maxwell-McGeever, and Celine Rosalie Zoppe.

Purchase online at www.loftensemble.org or call (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble, 11031 Camarillo Street, North Hollywood, 91602

Photo Credit: Victoria Anne Greenwood

Siete White, Kristian Maxwell-McGeever, Andrew Cottrell

Celine Rosalie Zoppe, Kristian Maxwell-McGeever, Andrew Cottrell

Kristian Maxwell-McGeever

Kristian Maxwell-McGeever, Marc Leclerc, Celine Rosalie Zoppe

Celine Rosalie Zoppe, Marc Leclerc

Celine Rosalie Zoppe, Kristian Maxwell-McGeever, Marc Leclerc



