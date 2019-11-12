Photo Flash: First Look at THE GREAT LEAP at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse presents a co-production with East West Players, the Los Angeles premiere of Lauren Yee's The Great Leap, directed by Tony Award winner BD Wong. From the author of Cambodian Rock Band and King of the Yees, comes the story of an American basketball team in Beijing where the coaches find themselves in a conflict that runs deeper than the strain between the countries, and where a young player's actions become the accidental focus of attention.



The Great Leap stars Justin Chien as "Manford;" Christine Lin as "Connie;" Grant Chang as "Wen Chang;" and James Eckhouse as "Saul."



The production will play from Tuesday, November 6 through Sunday December 1.

The creative team for The Great Leap features set and costume design by Lex Liang; assistant set and costume design by Rodrigo Hernandez; lighting design by Rebecca Bonebrake; sound design by Leon Rothenberg; projection design by Hana Sooyeon Kim; and stage management by Brandon Cheng.



Tickets for The Great Leap start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.





