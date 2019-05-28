Photo Flash: First Look at THE END OF BEAUTY at Playwrights' Arena

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights - is presenting the world premiere of THE END OF BEAUTY by Cory Hinkle, with a cast that includes Ruy Iskandar, Silas Weir Mitchell and Tania Verafield.

THE END OF BEAUTY examines a perfectly beautiful marriage interrupted by the arrival to dinner of a former student who is riding high on fame and success as an artist. By the end of dinner, power and loyalties shift, leaving someone out in the cold. Will beauty be restored?

Directed by Barbara Kallir, the Production Team includes: Austin Kottkamp (scenic design), Matt Richter (lighting design), Austin Quan(sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design). Casting Director was Raul Clayton Staggs. It is staged managed by Thien Nguyenand produced for Playwrights' Arena by Henry 'Heno' Fernandez.

It is currently running at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. Regular performances are Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, plus one Saturday 4 PM on June 8. It closes on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.orgor call 800-838-3006.

