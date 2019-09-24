Photo Flash: First Look at Neo Ensemble Theatre's REPRESENTATIVE MISBEHAVIOR

Neo Ensemble Theatre will present the world premiere of Representative Misbehavior by Tom Walla, it was announced today. Under the direction of Flint Esquerra, this new comedy will play one preview performance on Thursday, September 26, at 8pm, and open on Friday, September 27, at 8pm. The limited engagement will run through October 20 only.

The cast will include (in alphabetical order) Emily Behr, Travis Goodman, Katie Hall, Spencer Kramber, Joan Kubicek, Shelly Kurtz, Holger Moncada Jr., Connie Monroe, Marsha Morgan, Julie Pasco, David St. James, Crystal Ann Taylor, and Jerry Weil. Set design is by Jeff G. Rack with lighting and sound design by Tommy Dunn. Representative Misbehavior is produced by Neo Ensemble Theatre's Valerie Gould and Connie Monroe.

In this new political farce, State Representative Steven Chase is stunned when he learns that he is suddenly his party's nominee for Governor. Preparing a pro forma presentation to the nominating committee, Steven's squeaky clean and honest image starts to unravel when a call girl, an angry suspicious wife, a snooping reporter, an enraged donor, and an overly eager temp worker creating office chaos all converge on what was supposed to be the best day of his life.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and may be obtained online at www.NeoEnsembleTheatre.org or by phone at (213) 533-9982. The regular running schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Grove Center Theatre is located at 1111 W. Olive Avenue in Burbank, 91506. Photo Credit: Valerie Gould

David St. James, Jerry Weil

Julie Pasco, Travis Goodman

Travis Goodman, Emily Behr

Travis Goodman, Emily Behr, Connie Monroe, Jerry Weil, Julie Pasco, David St. James, Joan Kubicek

Travis Goodman, Larry Weil

Connie Monroe

Travis Goodman, Julie Pasco, Marsha Morgan, Crystal Ann Taylor

Shelly Kurtz, Travis Goodman, Joan Kubicek

Travis Goodman, Joan Kubicek





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You