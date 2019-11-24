Photo Flash: First Look at Elan Ensemble's SEVEN in Los Angeles

ÉLAN Ensemble has announced its upcoming production of Seven, a new adaptation of the documentary play. Under the direction of Natsuko Ohama with movement direction by Stephanie Shroyer, the production opened on Saturday, November 23, at 8pm and run through December 16 only at the Atwater Village Theatre.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Claudia Elmore, Amaka Izuchi, Wonjung Kim, Mehrnaz Mohammadi, Yelena Podkolzina, Tarah Pollock, Elmira Rahim, and Danielle Reynolds. Scenic design is by Amanda Knehans, lighting design is by Derek Christiansen, and sound design is by Stephen George.

Seven acclaimed playwrights (Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Carol K. Mack, Ruth Margraff, Anna Deavere Smith, and Susan Yankowitz) collaborated to create this compelling tapestry of stories, weaving together the words of seven remarkable women who faced life-threatening obstacles to bring about major improvements in the lives of women and girls in their home countries. ÉLAN Ensemble, using its signature physical theatre techniques, brings these unforgettable stories to life.

ÉLAN is a deeply diverse ensemble of actors rooted in the innovative physical approach to theatrical creation taught in the Master of Fine Arts in Acting program at USC. The company always begins work from a state of alive readiness (élan) and then brings itself, body-and-soul, to the collaborative process of devising theatrical works and adaptations. Rooted in Los Angeles, ÉLAN pushes the limits of naturalism and brings text to life through the human body to create a surprising and deeply felt collective experience. The mission is to create innovative theatrical productions based in a physical approach to text in order to provide LA audiences with a deep collective experience that reflects us as a community.

The running schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. There will be added performances on Monday 11/25 and Monday 12/16 at 8pm. No performances Thanksgiving weekend. General admission seating is $25 and $35. Tickets may be purchased online at https://seven.brownpapertickets.com or by calling (310) 990-2023. Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Avenue in Los Angeles, 90039.

Photo Credit: Meredith Adelaide



Danielle Reynolds, Amaka Izuchi, DeeDee Stephens, Elmira Rahim

Elmira Rahim

Elmira Rahim

Mehrnaz Mohammadi, Elmira Rahim, Amaka Izuchi, Tarah Pollock

Wonjung Kim, Danielle Reynolds, Yelena Podkolzina

Wonjung Kim





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You