Photo Flash: Crowds Gather For Pointer Sisters Exhibit at The Hollywood Museum

Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum), gathered a celebrated roster of stars including Anita Pointer and her sister Bonnie Pointer fro the unveiling of the EVER AFTER exhibit at The Hollywood Museum



Speaker included Ted Lange, who spoke lovingly of the appearance the Sister's made on the LOVE BOAT and family friend, Freda Payne, who shared anecdotes about the amazing dedication the sister had to their family, fans and friends.



Among the personalities in attendance that offered comments were



George Chakiris (Academy Award Winning Actor) - I was one of the lucky people who got to meet the Pointer Sisters at the Hollywood Museum opening of their exhibition. It was truly fantastic. They look and sound amazing as always. I was so honored to meet them!!! The exhibition included costumes they wore in their iconic appearances with multi video screens of them in performance. No one or group has ever been better. I encourage all to get to this wonderful exhibit. It's really great stuff. The costumes alone are worth the visit. Beautifully designed. It's all amazingly contemporary. So I encourage everyone to get to the Hollywood Museum for this exhibit. It is fun and entertaining and uplifting. The Pointer Sisters are just amazing performers. You will be so glad you got there!!! I sure was!!!



Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory) - A stunning exhibit that evokes not only the nostalgic pulse of the disco era but also makes a bold statement about glamorous, strong, sexy & powerful women like The Pointer Sisters - so exciting!!



Kate Linder (The Young & the Restless) - The Pointer Sisters exhibit is one of the best I have ever seen. They are definitely iconic. Their music and their wardrobe stills holds up today! This is definitely a must see.



ELAINE BALLACE (The Rich and the Ruthless) - Run, do not walk, to the Hollywood Museum and allow yourself enough time t truly enjoy the exhibit! The Pointer Sister's Exhibit is the most amazing exhibit I have ever seen. This is a must see for everyone



Charles Fox (Grammy and Emmy winning Composer) The HOLLYWOOD Museum is showcasing a wonderful new exhibit of the legendary Pointer Sisters. You will be humming along with them and their joyous records when you see this outstanding collection.



RICO ANDERSON (Orville) - "Im So Excited" to know that even after 50 years, The Pointer Sisters continue deliver strong. This time, with their new exhibit at the Hollywood Museum. From rare photos to some of the most amazing outfits they wore throughout their career and of course, the music. As a kid, I (like most people) was a huge fan of The Pointer Sisters. And of course my mom had all their music so listening to it as much as we did made it a part of the soundtrack of my life growing up. So to be able to meet them in person was a true honor and to let them know that because of their work as entertainers and especially as black entertainers, (even though their paths we;re to music as mine is to acting) they most definitely helped to pave the way toward who I am today as an actor / performer. Because of them, I am me. So, if you rocked out to their albums or partied with them in concert, do yourself a huge favor and get to the Hollywood Museum and check out this one-of-a-kind limited exhibit alongside some of the most amazing Hollywood memorabilia there is from vintage Hollywood to Sci Fy and music.



Judy Tenuta (Comedienne) - I am so excited about the Pointer Sister Exhibit! The room was brimming with their fantastically fun costumes. It was special for me because I worked with the Pointer Sisters at a gay Pride Celebration back in the 90s. They are Iconic, super talented, kind ladies always ready to laugh! It could Happen!



JORGE DEL BUSTO (Fashion Designer) - Growing up in Argentina, the Pointer Sisters were as big there as they are here in the United States. I am thrilled to be here tonight to see them honored.



The Hollywood Museum (www.thehollywoodmuseum.com) announced today, plans for their latest exhibit to be unveiled at a VIP/Media only gala



Donelle Dadigan, Founder & President of The World Famous Hollywood Museum, hosted the very special evening and exhibit unveiling. 50 years of Iconic Fashion, Wardrobe Design and Memorabilia created by the sensational career of The Pointer Sisters as seen through the eyes of one of the original Pointer Sisters, Anita Pointer.



For the first time ever this impressive volume of collectibles targeted for audiences of all ages will be on display and open to the public exhibiting on the entire 2nd floor of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Building on Hollywood and Highland.



Donelle Dadigan (President/Founder of The Hollywood Museum) - "We are just so thrilled to have been chosen to display this incredible collection at The Hollywood Museum and present it to the public- I've been a fan of The Pointer Sisters for years. We have a very exciting and fun presentation planned out for this unique experience... we are not holding anything back!"-



Anita Pointer - "I kept almost everything I wore on stage through the years. If it weren't for my grand daughter Roxie McKain, our Project Manager, all this would still be sitting in storage... it took her team along with our Creative Director, Melissa Simpson, about two years to catalog everything and I am so proud of all the hard work we have accomplished- it's a very exciting and fun exhibit, with lots of live videos, posters, jewelry, vintage merchandise- even a disco floor!... it's all there!"



With over 1000 items on display, EVER AFTER has been curated as a Cultural Epilogue revolving around the music industry and it's influence on our country's political history. Experience the golden years of music spanning over five decades as their repertoire includes such diverse genres as pop, disco, jazz, R&B, blues, soul, funk, dance, country and rock. Enjoy and learn about the original vintage dresses the Pointer Sisters wore on stage along with custom designed pieces created by top industry designers as we honor them. Patrons can also take advantage of The EVER AFTER gift shop located in the main lobby of The Hollywood Museum with custom designed jewelry, handbags, tee shirts and hats with collectible memorabilia and more!



ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM

See 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures spotlighting more than 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silent's to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! Named one of the top tourist attractions by LA Weekly, voted one of the Top 10 Museums in LA by the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, and annually receives the Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave - The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the "Official Museum of Hollywood" and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making.... See one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. The Hollywood Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.





Photo Credit: Bill Dow/courtesy Of The Hollywood Museum





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You