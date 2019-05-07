Photo Flash: Collaborative Artists Ensemble Presents STANDING ON MY KNEES

Collaborative Artists Ensemble will open its 12th Season by revisiting the company's inaugural production of John Olive's psychological drama Standing On My Knees.

Addressing the ever relevant theme of creativity and its possible connection to madness, Standing on My Knees tells the tale of Catherine, an up and coming poet who has recently returned home after a lengthy hospitalization for schizophrenia. With the help of Joanne, her psychiatrist and Alice, her good friend and publisher, Catherine hopes to find the balance of regaining a normal life while also getting back to work on her writing. At a party, she meets handsome stockbroker Robert and there is instant attraction which leads to a new relationship. Will Catherine be able to navigate the waters of staying healthy, falling in love and trying to write or will all of this turbulence lead her back to her demons? Standing On My Knees tackles the ever relevant issue of how creativity is perhaps tied to madness and how far one can safely go in the name of art.

John Olive's powerful 1981 play portrays not only the horrors of mental illness in the age

of Thorazine, but sensitively studies the choices patients must make to stay healthy, but not lose their identities. Meg Wallace returns to the role of Catherine, with Steve Jarrard directing. The cast includes: Cori Allison, Kathy Bell Denton*, Brian Kavanaugh and Susan Kohler*. John Olive is a widely produced and award-winning playwright, the author of Minnesota Moon, The Voice of the Prairie, Careless Love, Killers, The Summer Moon, Evelyn and the Polka King, God Fire, Into the Moonlight Valley, and many others. Producing theaters include: the Guthrie Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Steppenwolf, Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Rep, The Old Globe, ACT/Seattle, and the Royal Theatre Copenhagen. Awards include: McKnight Fellowships, Bush Fellowships, a National Endowment For The Arts fellowship, Kennedy Center Award For New Plays (The Summer Moon).

For tickets - https://standingonmyknees.brownpapertickets.com





