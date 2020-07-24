Photo Flash: Cheryl Hines Joins Groundlings' CRAZY UNCLE JOE SHOW Online Edition

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On Wednesday evening, Groundlings alum Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) joined the online edition of one of the most popular shows at The Groundlings Theatre - "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show."

The show cast includes Stephanie Courtney (Progressive Insurance's Flo), Roy Jenkins (Modern Family), Brian Palermo (Grown-ish), Leonard Robinson (Insecure), and Christen Sussin (The League).

Check out photos below!

"The Crazy Uncle Joe Show" is a long-form improv show that begins with audience suggestions that are then woven into stories together, with the Groundlings traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations.

The special online edition takes place every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased at www.groundlings.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Groundlings Theatre & School.

