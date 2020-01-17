Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights - is presenting RED INK by Steven Leigh Morris, with a cast that includes Michelle Bonebright-Carter, Steven Culp, Tracey A. Leigh, Leo Marks, Jocelyn Towne, and Peter Van Norden.

RED INK, directed by Nike Doukas, is an absurdist satire that looks at the corrosive pressures of click-bait journalism and cut-throat competition on newspapers around the country, as they struggle to report the truth in a post-fact world. It is a funny, often biting, brand new play about the plight of local newspapers, which follows a journalist who is hired by new management to run the paper he has been working for, and loves. In the wake of a corporate merger. Can he keep the standards he aspires to? Can he keep his family and friends? His sanity?

Production Team includes: Lily Bartenstein (scenic and projection design), Matt Richter (lighting design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design).

Opening set for Saturday, January 18, 2020, 4 PM, at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. Regular performances on Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, plus one additional Saturday 4 PM matinee on February 1. It closes on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.org or call 800-838-3006.

Photo Credit: Kelly Stuart

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK
Jocelyn Towne and Leo Marks

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK
Leo Marks with Peter Van Norden

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK
Leo Marks and Jocelyn Towne

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK
Peter Van Norden and Leo Marks

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK
The cast of RED INK

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK
Steven Culp, Michelle Bonebright-Carter, Jocelyn Towne and Peter Van Norden

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK
Steven Culp, Jocelyn Towne and Michelle Bonebright-Carter

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK
Steven Culp and Leo Marks



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Good Room Presents West Cork Podcast Live - Touring To Dublin, Galway, and Cork
  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards
  • Lord Mayor's Tea Dance Will Be Held at Cork City Hall
  • BrokenCrow Present BLACKWATER BABBLE At The Everyman