Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Playwright's Arena's Production of RED INK

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights - is presenting RED INK by Steven Leigh Morris, with a cast that includes Michelle Bonebright-Carter, Steven Culp, Tracey A. Leigh, Leo Marks, Jocelyn Towne, and Peter Van Norden.

RED INK, directed by Nike Doukas, is an absurdist satire that looks at the corrosive pressures of click-bait journalism and cut-throat competition on newspapers around the country, as they struggle to report the truth in a post-fact world. It is a funny, often biting, brand new play about the plight of local newspapers, which follows a journalist who is hired by new management to run the paper he has been working for, and loves. In the wake of a corporate merger. Can he keep the standards he aspires to? Can he keep his family and friends? His sanity?

Production Team includes: Lily Bartenstein (scenic and projection design), Matt Richter (lighting design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design).

Opening set for Saturday, January 18, 2020, 4 PM, at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. Regular performances on Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, plus one additional Saturday 4 PM matinee on February 1. It closes on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.org or call 800-838-3006.





