Photo Flash: Chance Theater Presents A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is excited to present an encore presentation of our 2018 production of A Charlie Brown Christmas as part of our 2019 Holiday Series!

Created by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, this stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer is presented by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson, and will be directed by Resident Artist James McHale. A Charlie Brown Christmas will preview from December 6th through 8th; regular performances runs through December 29th on the Fyda-Mar Stage at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas is a present the whole family can enjoy! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story, this holiday treat features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters. There's no better way to discover the magic of the season!

The cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas includes Chance Theater resident artists Laura M. Hathaway (Big Fish) and Karen O'Hanlon who are sharing the role of Lucy, as well as returning cast members Matt Takahashi (Ragtime) as Charlie Brown, Dimithri Perera (Stinky Cheese Man) as Snoopy, Juston Gonzalez-Rodholm as Linus, Nathan Shube as Pig Pen, Jennifer Noce (Goosebumps) as Frieda, and Hannah Schill as Patty. They are joined by returning Chance artist Christopher Diem (James and The Giant Peach) as Schroeder, and Chance newcomer Shai Culver as Sally.





