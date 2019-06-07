Photo Flash: After Hours Theatre Company And Dogfight Present THE LAST FIVE YEARS

After Hours Theatre Company And Dogfightpresents an extraordinary multisensory experience, Janel Parrish and Scott Porter starring in THE LAST FIVE YEARS, book, music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, produced by Graham Wetterhahn, and directed by Kari Hayter.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS will begin previews on Saturday, June 1 at 8pm; will open on Friday, June 7 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, July 14 at The Actor's Company - The Other Space, 916 A North Formosa Ave. in West Hollywood.

From the Ovation award-winning company that brought you One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest: The Immersive Experience comes an intimate, multisensory staging of this classic love story. An emotionally powerful musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

The show follows Cathy, an aspiring actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist, as their story is told both backwards and forwards. Utilizing cutting edge techniques including scent design, 360° sound, curated cocktails, and an interactive pre-show experience, this re-envisioned take on a classic production allows audiences to delve into Cathy and Jamie's complex relationship and experience their love and heartbreak while engaging all five senses.

Photo Credit: KJ Knies





